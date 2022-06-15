86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Workers remove van stuck on Mississippi River Bridge railing

3 hours 59 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, June 15 2022 Jun 15, 2022 June 15, 2022 6:04 AM June 15, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews had to shut down the westbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge after a vehicle nearly went over the guardrail Wednesday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a van propped up against the railing after a wreck on I-10 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Workers closed off I-10 West at the bridge for roughly an hour to clear the wreck, which reportedly involved at least one other vehicle.

No one was seriously hurt. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days