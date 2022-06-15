Workers remove van stuck on Mississippi River Bridge railing

BATON ROUGE - Crews had to shut down the westbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge after a vehicle nearly went over the guardrail Wednesday morning.

Traffic cameras showed a van propped up against the railing after a wreck on I-10 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Workers closed off I-10 West at the bridge for roughly an hour to clear the wreck, which reportedly involved at least one other vehicle.

No one was seriously hurt.