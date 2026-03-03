84°
Worker taken to hospital after bucket truck catches fire

Tuesday, March 03 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh & Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A worker fell from a bucket truck that caught fire on Tuesday. 

It happened around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive. 

The worker was taken to a hospital with burns in serious condition.

Video from the scene showed the bucket of the truck on fire, hanging over the middle of Evangeline with thick, black smoke billowing into the air. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a mechanical failure is believed to be the cause. 

