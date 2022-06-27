Work underway at LSU lakes as restoration project enters early phases

BATON ROUGE - Heavy equipment lined City Park Lake near LSU Monday morning, the clearest sign yet that the lakes restoration project is finally picking up steam.

Early Monday, passersby spotted workers near Milford Wampold Memorial Park along Stanford Avenue.

Back in April, state and parish officials said the first phase of the revitalization project was fully funded and slated to begin in the summer. Officials said the early parts of the project would entail dredging the lake to make it deeper and improve water quality.

In recent months, City Park Lake has been completely overtaken by algae, despite efforts by local officials to curb the growth over the past year.

Other goals for the project include building a bridge connecting the lakes.