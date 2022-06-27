82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Work underway at LSU lakes as restoration project enters early phases

1 hour 31 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 27 2022 Jun 27, 2022 June 27, 2022 9:51 AM June 27, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Heavy equipment lined City Park Lake near LSU Monday morning, the clearest sign yet that the lakes restoration project is finally picking up steam.

Early Monday, passersby spotted workers near Milford Wampold Memorial Park along Stanford Avenue. 

Back in April, state and parish officials said the first phase of the revitalization project was fully funded and slated to begin in the summer. Officials said the early parts of the project would entail dredging the lake to make it deeper and improve water quality.

In recent months, City Park Lake has been completely overtaken by algae, despite efforts by local officials to curb the growth over the past year. 

Other goals for the project include building a bridge connecting the lakes.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days