Work release inmate on the run after killing at La. chicken plant, could be heading to Baton Rouge

MONROE - A man from the Baton Rouge area who was serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on the run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday.

The stabbing happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities said Bruce Causey, 48, stabbed a person at the plant, and the victim died in the hospital.

It's still unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

Sources tell The WBRZ Investigative Unit that Causey was picked up by another man after the stabbing at the plant and dropped off in Monroe. Law enforcement suspects he is on his way back to Baton Rouge.

The person who gave Causey a ride has been taken into custody.

Causey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. He should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing 235 pounds.

Causey has an extensive criminal past dating back more than 30 years and has been arrested more than a dozen times for violent crimes in the Baton Rouge area. His last arrest was in 2014 in East Baton Rouge.

He was scheduled for a parole hearing May 12.