Woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in shooting of girl who rang doorbell sentenced to 20 years

BATON ROUGE — A Central woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2023 shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who knocked on her front door was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, court records said.

In June, Ester Williams, 27, pleaded guilty to killing Cedrica Lee in May 2023. The girl was believed to have been caught in a feud among Williams, her boyfriend Patrick Johnson and his ex-girlfriend Gentrea Haley.

WBRZ previously reported that, on May 13, 2023, Haley followed Williams and Johnson to their home and then had two kids knock on the door while she waited across the street. Williams is accused of opening the door and firing a gun, with a bullet striking Lee.

Patrick Johnson was arrested after the crime as an accomplice to Williams but has not been prosecuted.

Williams' manslaughter plea came in exchange for state prosecutors dropping other charges, including second-degree murder and battery on a correctional officer.

Lee's mother said she agreed to the deal to avoid having to re-live the incident.

"I'm tired. I'm sick. I'm stressed," Bertha Johnson said in June. "I still don't know all the details and all that took place. All I know is that my baby is gone...I won't have peace until I finish this. Once this is over and done with and they have their last rule on the judgment, then I'll be OK."