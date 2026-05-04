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Missing child advisory cancelled after Catahoula Parish children missing since Sunday night are found
SICILY ISLAND — Louisiana State Police have cancelled a missing child advisory for two children in Catahoula Parish after the pair was found safe.
The notice was issued on Monday morning on behalf of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office after a 7-year-old and a 15-year-old were discovered missing from their Sicily Island home on Sunday around 10:30 p.m.
LSP received a request to issue an advisory at 3 a.m. on Monday.
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By 11:30 a.m., the kids were found safe, and the notice was cancelled.
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