Woman targeted by disgraced Plaquemine police chief files lawsuit, claims city failed to investigate him

PLAQUEMINE - The woman who brought down Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne after he solicited a sexual favor from her in exchange to have charges go away against her boyfriend, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Plaquemine and Payne.

That lawsuit alleges, "...Payne has a history of having committed similar acts against other women in the community, and that the City of Plaquemine had knowledge of this history, prior conduct, and predatory tactics of their employee, Kenneth Payne yet the City of Plaquemine failed to and refused to investigate these prior complaints..."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed the situation back in August and interviewed the victim.

"He said, 'I know you are willing to do anything to get him out,'" the victim said. "He took a sticky note off the lady's desk. It was a big pack and he wrote 'will you give me a BJ to get him out of trouble'? He took it and did this, and showed it to me."

That victim immediately filed a report against Payne and the Attorney General's office was called in to investigate. That investigation was ultimately turned over to District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Payne was arrested in November after a grand jury charged him with five felonies.

Payne plead no contest in November to malfeasance in office and resigned his position. Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit the feds are now probing this situation to see if any civil rights violations exist.