Woman stabbed deputy, left two children in car after fleeing from traffic stop

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. MARTINVILLE - A woman left two children in her car and fled from a sheriff's deputy after a traffic stop, stabbing him before she was arrested. 

Late Wednesday morning, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "suspicious individual" knocking on a home door and asking the residents for a gun. Deputies arrived and stopped a vehicle in the area.

During the stop, a woman, identified as Ashley Burton, 26, fled on foot. She left two children inside the car. Deputies chased her for a short time and upon her apprehending, Burton stabbed a deputy with a knife. 

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released shortly after.

Burton was arrested and booked with several charges, including trespassing, battery and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and simple criminal damage to property.

