Woman sought in Plank Road convenience store shooting incident

BATON ROUGE - Capital Region Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance identifying a woman suspected in connection with gunfire at a local convenience store.

Images taken from surveillance video show the person suspected of entering the Kangaroo Express in the 6200 block of Plank Road -- just south of the US 190 interchange --on July 18, about 1:30 a.m., and firing two shots at the clerk.

The bullets struck a plexiglass barrier and the woman ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or contact the organization using the "P3 Tips" app.