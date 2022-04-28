82°
Woman set free after 2021 murder arrest booked again for setting car on fire

Thursday, April 28 2022
BATON ROUGE - A woman who was booked last year in a murder case that never went to trial is back in jail after she allegedly set a car on fire next to someone's home. 

Terica Scott was booked Wednesday night related to an arson reported April 6 on Pontotoc Street. An arrest warrant said Scott and another unidentified person were seen igniting the fire, which also damaged a nearby home. 

Witnesses said Scott tampered with security cameras so the crime would not be caught on camera, but investigators later obtained pictures showing Scott at the scene.

Scott was booked Wednesday on a charge of simple arson.

WBRZ last reported on Scott last year when she was accused of shooting a woman to death on Plank Road. Though Scott was booked for second-degree murder in that killing, a grand jury opted not to formally charge her, leaving the case in limbo. 

