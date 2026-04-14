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Woman's Hospital welcomes 4 babies on Mother's Day
BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital welcomed four babies May 8, Mother's Day 2022.
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Woman's Hospital said they welcome approximately 8,000 babies every year.
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