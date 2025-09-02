85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman's Hospital mobile mammography coach travelling across capital region over next month

4 hours 30 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 6:28 AM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital is offering 3D mammograms at locations across the capital region starting this week.

The Woman’s Hospital mobile mammography coach wants to make the service more accessible, a release said. This is the second batch of mobile mammography coach visits this year. 

A physician’s order is required for the mammograms, and appointments are strongly encouraged at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 2- 

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Northpoint Family Health
18901 Greenwell Springs Rd. Greenwell Springs
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 4- 

ST HELENA PARISH
St Helena Parish Hospital
16874 La Hwy. 43, Greensburg
Call 225-222-6111 to schedule.

Monday, Sept. 8- 
ASCENSION PARISH
Behind Bertrand's Pharmacy
1943 S. Burnside Ave. Gonzales
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Wednesday, Sept. 10- 

ST MARTIN PARISH
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port Street St. Martinville
Call 337-394-3097 to schedule.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
United Methodist Church
4205 Church St. Zachary
Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Friday, Sept. 19

ASSUMPTION PARISH
Assumption Parish Community Hospital
135 La Hwy. 402, Napoleonville
Call 985-369-4265 to schedule.

