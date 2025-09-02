Woman's Hospital mobile mammography coach travelling across capital region over next month

BATON ROUGE — Woman's Hospital is offering 3D mammograms at locations across the capital region starting this week.

The Woman’s Hospital mobile mammography coach wants to make the service more accessible, a release said. This is the second batch of mobile mammography coach visits this year.

A physician’s order is required for the mammograms, and appointments are strongly encouraged at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 2-

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

Northpoint Family Health

18901 Greenwell Springs Rd. Greenwell Springs

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Thursday, Sept. 4-

ST HELENA PARISH

St Helena Parish Hospital

16874 La Hwy. 43, Greensburg

Call 225-222-6111 to schedule.

Monday, Sept. 8-

ASCENSION PARISH

Behind Bertrand's Pharmacy

1943 S. Burnside Ave. Gonzales

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Wednesday, Sept. 10-

ST MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port Street St. Martinville

Call 337-394-3097 to schedule.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

United Methodist Church

4205 Church St. Zachary

Call 225-924-8268 to schedule.

Friday, Sept. 19

ASSUMPTION PARISH

Assumption Parish Community Hospital

135 La Hwy. 402, Napoleonville

Call 985-369-4265 to schedule.