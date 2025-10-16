64°
Woman's Hospital holds candlelight vigil for families dealing with loss of children

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital held a "Light to Remember" candlelight vigil Wednesday night for families dealing with the loss of a child.

People walked along the Harris Walking Trail before coming together to spread awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

