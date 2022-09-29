Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side

ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.

"I pulled up to a local truck stop in Plaquemine to get some fuel only to drive 10 miles down the road, and my car stopped on me," Anthony said.

The diesel was dropped into the regular gas tank at Plaquemine Truck Stop on Hwy 1 the morning of June 27. The gas station owner confirmed what happened.

Since the WBRZ story aired in August, a fuel sample from Anthony's car was tested and found to have 27% diesel in it. After 2 On Your Side contacted the insurance company, the adjuster responded to Anthony and reopened the claim.

Repairs to the car are happening now that the insurance company is on board. Anthony is hopeful her car will be working once again.

"I just hope after all of this, I can get some closure with my car, and I can get my car back in the state it was running before I stopped at the gas station on the morning of June 27," she said.