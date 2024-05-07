Woman's body found in park lagoon in New Orleans

Image via: WWL

NEW ORLEANS – The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a lagoon at Audubon Park in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department discovered the body on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. and are on the scene.

A WWL crew, a sister station of WBRZ, is covering the story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.