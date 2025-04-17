Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after toddler beaten to death while children left unattended

BATON ROUGE - A woman submitted a guilty plea for manslaughter and cruelty to juveniles after her daughter, Blessing Buckles, was beaten to death while left with multiple unattended children.

Dineshia Yates, 27, left her daughter at home with a group of children, including a 10-year-old and 12-year-old boy. Yates and Terica Scott returned hours later at Yates' home after Buckles was found beaten and unresponsive. The women told deputies they had just left the casino.

Arrest paperwork said Yates and Scott left eight children, with ages from 11-months-old to 12-years-old, home alone while they were gambling. During an interview after Blessing's death, Yates told officers that her and her children were staying with Scott for two weeks before the death happened.

Buckles died days later, resulting in the 10-year-old and 12-year-old boys to be booked for second-degree murder and battery.

Yates entered a "best interest" plea of guilty, which doesn't require her to formally admit guilt but still results in the same outcome. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison with all but 18 months of that sentence being suspended. Yates also pleaded guilty to two unrelated theft cases.

Scott pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court on May 5.