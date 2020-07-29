Woman orders chicken sandwich, gets racist receipt served with it

BATON ROUGE- A woman in Baton Rouge got way more than she ordered Friday when the "n-word" appeared on her receipt from Bull Chicks off of Coursey Boulevard.

"'N***a' was on my receipt," Tanya Varnadoe said. "I noticed it once I got home, and it was shocking to me."

Varnadoe said she immediately got back into her car and drove back to the restaurant to see what was going on.

"We asked him why he would put this on a receipt and he said it was a joke," Varnadoe said. "This is a black-owned company."

Varnadoe said a worker told her that one of the people in the kitchen missed pickles on two orders before hers, so the person taking orders put "pickles n****a" on the instructions. Varnadoe said this being a black-owned business makes this situation even worse.

"It does not give them a free pass to put n***a on anyone's receipt, or do it in the workplace," Varnadoe said.

At Bull Chicks Monday, the owner was sincerely sorry.

"What happened was one of our employees, he's a black young male was goofing around on the register on Friday night," Owner Brent Ramsey said. "He typed in pickles n***a and sent it back to a white sandwich maker. Unfortunately, that ticket went out on the bag to a customer."

Ramsey said on behalf of the employee involved and his business, he is sincerely sorry to Varnadoe and whoever else this may have offended.

"That employee was taken off shift," Ramsey said. "That employee had their salary reduced because we give out tips. That employee is sorrier than anyone. He is beating himself up over this situation."

Ramsey said although he's already apologized to Varnadoe, he wanted her to know how sorry he was again.

"If Ms. Tanya is watching this, we apologize sincerely," Ramsey said. "On Facebook, she was asking for a public apology. I hope this fits for her."

Varnadoe said she has contacted an attorney, but hasn't made any definitive decisions on what she'll do next.