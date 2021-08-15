77°
Woman loses pregnancy after boyfriend allegedly punched her in the stomach
OUACHITA PARISH - A man was arrested after beating his pregnant girlfriend and killing her unborn baby.
KNOE reported that Monroe Police said the victim was beaten by her boyfriend, 19-year-old Cameron Criner, on August 10.
Court records said Criner threatened to punch the victim in the stomach so she would lose her baby.
KNOE said the victim told police she felt the baby move the day before the abuse. On August 11, she could no longer feel her baby move and went to the hospital, where doctors told her the child no longer had a heartbeat.
On August 13, the baby was delivered and deceased.
Criner was booked for criminal damage to property, domestic abuse to a pregnant victim and second-degree feticide.
