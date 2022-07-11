86°
Woman living at Angola arrested for sex crime against juvenile
ANGOLA - A woman living inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested Friday for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
According to West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Michelle Murray was living at 29 Redbird St., inside Angola's complex when the arrest happened.
Murray posted a $50,000 bond.
This is a developing story.
