Woman killed, man and dog injured in New Orleans shooting Sunday
NEW ORLEANS - A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon that also injured a man and a dog.
According to NOLA.com, the shooting happened at the corner of Canal and North Derbingy streets around 5 p.m.
Police told the news outlet the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and the dog was also taken in for treatment.
No more details were immediately available.
