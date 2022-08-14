83°
Woman killed, man and dog injured in New Orleans shooting Sunday

45 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, August 14 2022 Aug 14, 2022 August 14, 2022 7:55 PM August 14, 2022 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS - A woman was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon that also injured a man and a dog. 

According to NOLA.com, the shooting happened at the corner of Canal and North Derbingy streets around 5 p.m.

Police told the news outlet the woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital and the dog was also taken in for treatment. 

No more details were immediately available. 

