Woman killed in shooting at Jacksonville Amazon facility

Wednesday, September 30 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
A deadly shooting occurred in a Jacksonville, Florida Amazon facility on September 29, 2020. Photo: WJXX

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - One person was killed and second individual left wounded following a shooting at an Amazon facility in Florida, CNN reports.

According to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, the shots were fired at an Amazon fulfillment center shortly before 7:24 p.m. ET, Tuesday. When officials arrived, CNN says they discovered a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman reportedly died on scene and the man was rushed to an area hospital.

At this time, his condition is unknown, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. J.D. Stronko.

During a news conference, Stronko said there were "multiple witnesses" to the shooting and interviews are being conducted.

"There were some indications there may be a domestic relationship between the two parties ... but it's too soon to release any exact details," the lieutenant said.

Early indications are that both people are employees of Amazon.

