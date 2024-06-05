Woman killed in shooting after confronting car burglars

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed when she and family members confronted car burglars late Tuesday night.



BRPD said 29-year-old Roneisha Truvillion was shot on Spanishtown Road and North 13th Street at the Elysian Apartments complex around 10:30 p.m..



Truvillon reportedly confronted the suspected vehicle burglars while with a family member before being shot. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators have not revealed how many burglars were involved, or if they were breaking into the woman or her family's car. An investigation is currently underway and anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.