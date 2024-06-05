Woman killed in shooting after confronting burglars targeting her car on Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE — A woman was shot dead when she and family members confronted car burglars at an apartment complex along Spanish Town Road, police said Wednesday.

Baton Rouge Police said Roneisha Truvillion, 29, was shot at the Elysian Apartments complex on Spanish Town Road at North 13th Street at about 10:30 p.m.

Two residents recalled hearing at least five gunshots. Police said Truvillion and a family member had confronted burglars targeting her car before she was shot. She died later at a hospital.

"A vehicle is not worth your life, so if you see something say something, but dial 911 immediately. Our officers are trained to deal with these types of situations," said Darren Ahmed, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department. "We ask you not try to deal with that situation yourself. ... "You cannot predict what the response is going to be."

Investigators have not revealed how many burglars were involved or any possible suspects.

The property manager for the Elysian Apartments issued a statement expressing its regrets.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Roneisha Truvillion and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, and any further inquiries should be directed to the Baton Rouge Police Department," the Gulf Coast Housing Partnership said.

Ahmed wouldn't place blame on anyone other than the shooter.

"I wouldn't say any fault lies on the apartment complex. Apparently, if someone breaks into a vehicle that's on the road on Spanish Town Road and a confrontation takes place, I don't see how that has anything to do with the apartment complex or management," Ahmed said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.