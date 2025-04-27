Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed in crash with impaired driver in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL — A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a car crash in St. Gabriel, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.
Authorities say they responded to a car crash around midnight on LA-30 near LA-3115, where they found a woman suffering from severe injuries near the intersection. Emergency responders were called, but she died from her injuries.
According to officials, the driver, 51-year-old Sea Alteri, remained on the scene. Officers say they noticed signs of impairment, so the Louisiana State Police were contacted to perform a field sobriety test. Authorities say that during the test, Alteri showed visible signs of impairment and was transported to the St. Gabriel Police Department to provide a breath sample, where he blew over the legal limit.
Alteri was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.
Trending News
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
9 people killed when a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival...
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them