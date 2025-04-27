Woman killed in crash with impaired driver in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL — A woman was killed early Sunday morning in a car crash in St. Gabriel, the St. Gabriel Police Department said.

Authorities say they responded to a car crash around midnight on LA-30 near LA-3115, where they found a woman suffering from severe injuries near the intersection. Emergency responders were called, but she died from her injuries.

According to officials, the driver, 51-year-old Sea Alteri, remained on the scene. Officers say they noticed signs of impairment, so the Louisiana State Police were contacted to perform a field sobriety test. Authorities say that during the test, Alteri showed visible signs of impairment and was transported to the St. Gabriel Police Department to provide a breath sample, where he blew over the legal limit.

Alteri was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide. He was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.