Woman killed by man before he shot himself at nearby funeral home

DONALDSONVILLE - A woman was found shot to death outside a gas station Sunday, and deputies discovered her killer shot himself in the parking lot of a nearby funeral home.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 36-year-old Charlotte Smith was found around 8:15 p.m. outside the station on West 10th Street.

Shortly thereafter, deputies found the body of 38-year-old Raymond Shields in the parking lot of a funeral home on La. 945 Loop with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Deputies said they believe the murder-suicide spiraled from a domestic violence incident, but the investigation is ongoing.