63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed by man before he shot himself at nearby funeral home

2 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, January 31 2022 Jan 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 3:56 PM January 31, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DONALDSONVILLE - A woman was found shot to death outside a gas station Sunday, and deputies discovered her killer shot himself in the parking lot of a nearby funeral home.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 36-year-old Charlotte Smith was found around 8:15 p.m. outside the station on West 10th Street.

Shortly thereafter, deputies found the body of 38-year-old Raymond Shields in the parking lot of a funeral home on La. 945 Loop with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Trending News

Deputies said they believe the murder-suicide spiraled from a domestic violence incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days