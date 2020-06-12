85°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman injured in boating accident in Plaquemine waterway
PLAQUEMINE - A woman suffered a head injury after her boat struck an object in an Iberville Parish waterway Friday afternoon.
The accident was first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the Port Allen Lock along LA 75. The Plaquemine Fire Department says the boater was thrown from her seat after the vessel hit a log.
The victim reportedly suffered injuries to her head and neck after being flung into the deck of the boat. She was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilwoman Tara Wicker running for Baton Rouge mayor in fall election
-
BR mayor announces establishment of Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion
-
WATCH: BR mayor announces establishment of Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion
-
Mayor Broome announces Commission on Racial Equity and Inclusion
-
EBR Mayor to address public on police reform Friday at 10 a.m.