Woman freed from wreckage, airlifted to hospital after car crashed through roof of Zachary home

ZACHARY - Emergency responders were able to free a woman from a car after it crashed through the roof of a Zachary home.

The Zachary Police Department said the crash happened around 5:22 p.m. on Rita Street. Police said they believe the woman crashed into a ditch and a tree before her car went airborne and struck the home, crashing through the attic.

Fire officials said around 6:30 p.m. the woman was rescued from the wreckage and was being taken to a hospital via emergency helicopter. Her current condition is unknown, but authorities said she was conscious at the time of the rescue.

Officials are trying to determine if the woman had a medical emergency while driving that led to the crash.

Police said two children, a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old, were inside the house at the time, but they were unharmed.

Witnesses told WBRZ the car seemed to be driving upwards of 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.