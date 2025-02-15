82°
Woman flees on bike after vehicle burglary; deputies seek public's help
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying a woman after a car was burglarized on Friday, Jan. 31.
Deputies say a woman was seen on surveillance pictures stealing out of a red Hyundai Elantra that was parked in front of a convenience store along Old Baton Rouge Highway. The suspect was riding a bicycle at the same time the victim arrived at the store.
When the victim went inside the store, the suspect opened the passenger door and stole several items. The woman left with the items and headed north on Stine Road on her bicycle.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-202-2088 or the Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-554-5245.
