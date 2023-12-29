Woman finds items destroyed by dead rats in storage unit

BATON ROUGE - A woman found multiple of her items kept in a storage unit destroyed by rats after alerting management to signs of rodents for months.

"I worked hard for all of this, I think I'm moving in, and can move stuff over, but I'm losing a whole lot of stuff," Kierra Brown said.

Brown came to grab some items from her storage unit off of I-12, but a bright red lock prevents Brown from getting inside.

"I have these items, but I'm going to have to trash them out, because they're way too damaged," Brown said.

Items were damaged, she says, because of rats.

"Ripped through all of this. That's all of their pee, they pulled stuffing out of a lot of stuff," Brown said as she scrolled through her camera roll, "That's all droppings, the yellow is pee, they were using it to make nest, that's the actual rat I found, I screamed, jumped on the dolly."

Brown says she started storing items here at the O'Neal location last year. Since then, she noticed little signs of the rodents, so she brought it to the attention of management. She was told to file an insurance claim, but it wouldn't be enough. Now she is warning others.

"She told me last year, they had roof rats, they were on the first floor, but didn't know they had made it up to the second floor, it's still a problem you knew you had, but you still rent out to people," Brown said.

Last week, she made another shocking discovery.

"I was going through a box of seasonal decor, I'm an organization freak, one of them got into my decor," Brown said, showing pictures of two dead rats.

Katie Easter and Brown walked down to the front office to show the pictures again, only to find a temporary off-site employee filling in. Katie was told she would get a phone call from the district manager, she could not call them herself, and that she needed to leave the property.

WBRZ is waiting to hear from the management.