88°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman dies shortly after riding Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Cali. — A woman died earlier this week after riding the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, police told multiple news outlets.
Anaheim Police told outlets that the woman suffered an "unfortunate medical episode" at the park on Monday. The woman, in her 60s, was not identified.
According to Los Angeles-based TV station KTLA, Disneyland security personnel provided CPR to the woman after she initially suffered a medical episode around 6:30 p.m. after she had gotten off the ride. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
The ride reopened shortly after the woman was taken away by paramedics.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
2une In Previews: Help and Hope Ascension holding domestic violence prevention march...
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers