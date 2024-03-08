Woman denied reduced sentence in death of elderly, malnourished mother

BATON ROUGE - A judge has refused to reduce the prison sentence for a woman whose elderly mother was found ridden with bedsores more than three years ago.

Joleslie Looney, 56, was convicted of manslaughter in the death of 82-year-old Bessie Looney earlier this year. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison, the maximum prison time allowed for that charge. On Friday, Judge Mike Irwin signed an order denying her motion for a reconsideration of the sentence.

Joleslie's daughter Lauren, who was 17 at the time of her grandmother's death, had been sentenced to five years.

Bessie was found dead in her wheelchair back in 2014. Investigators said the Looneys' home was in filthy condition, and Bessie had signs of malnourishment as well as bed sores across much of her body.

Authorities said Joleslie and her daughter Lauren both knew about Bessie's condition and were her primary caregivers, but did not seek medical attention to help her.

The Baton Rouge coroner's report said Bessie Looney died from an infection stemming from chronic immobility, malnutrition and inflammation.