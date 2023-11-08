83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman caught in congestion from prior crash dies after being rear-ended

4 hours 58 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, November 08 2023 Nov 8, 2023 November 08, 2023 9:25 AM November 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

IBERIA PARISH - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday night killed a woman from Breaux Bridge, state police say. 

The crash happened on Highway 90 westbound at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said Cotura Roy, 52, was stopped on the highway, caught in congestion from a crash earlier in the evening. A Chevrolet Silverado behind her failed to stop and crashed into Roy's vehicle, pushing it forward into the car in front of her. 

Roy, despite wearing a seatbelt, was fatally injured in the crash. She died on the scene. 

Trending News

While toxicology samples were collected from all drivers, impairment was not suspected to be a factor. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days