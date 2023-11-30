Woman beaten to death with walker; 37-year-old arrested for first-degree murder

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman accused of beating a woman over the head with a walker at a half-way house nestled inside a Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the house on Riverway Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday over a disturbance that stemmed from a confrontation between Melinda Reed, 66, and Denise Law, 37.

Reed suffered a severe head injury in the attack and was taken to a hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The woman accused of the attack was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of first-degree murder.