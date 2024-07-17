Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested, man still at-large after police raid home, find drugs, cash near small children
MORGAN CITY — Morgan City Police have arrested a woman and are searching for a man after a narcotics raid found cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and cash in a home with multiple small children.
Andrea Bridget Vaughn, 31, was arrested after a weeks-long investigation into drug dealing out of a Railroad Avenue home.
On Tuesday, Morgan City Police and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office raided the home, where Vaughn was located along with three small children. Police found a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and over $2,000 in cash believed to be obtained through illicit drug deals.
Vaughn was booked Tuesday evening for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and the illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile. She now awaits court proceedings in the Morgan City Jail.
A man, Kevin Lyn Clark, had just left the residence before the execution of the search warrant. He is believed to be the primary dealer that was selling drugs out of the home.
Police are still searching for Clark, who is wanted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute and possession of drugs in the presence of juveniles, among others.
The Railroad Avenue address that was raided was within a Drug-Free Zone, police said. Vaughn was also arrested for violating this ordinance and Clark faces a similar charge.
