Woman arrested in wreck that killed one, hurt seven along I-12 in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A woman was killed and seven others were hurt, including four children, in a car crash along I-12 in Livingston Parish on New Year's Day.
State Police said the crash happened at 5 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-12 near LA-441. Troopers said 24-year-old Ashely Arnone was driving along I-12 and ran into two cars that were stopped due to a prior crash. Arnone's car pushed one of the vehicles off the road and into a median.
Troopers said a different car was trying to drive through the crash scene and hit two of the cars involved. April Schaff, 44 from Baton Rouge, was killed in the wreck. Of the four children taken to hospitals after the wreck, two were seriously injured.
Arnone was arrested and booked for negligent homicide, reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring.
