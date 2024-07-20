Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for lying about being an attorney at Tangipahoa Parish Jail
AMITE - A woman was arrested Friday for attempting to get access to inmates at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail by lying about being their attorney.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Connie Jones, 44, presented herself as the attorney of two inmates that were being re-booked into the jail. Detectives knew from their investigation into the inmates that Jones was not an attorney nor a paralegal in Louisiana or anywhere else in the United States.
During Jones’ booking, detectives were made aware she had come to the jail with additional people who were waiting in a car in the parking lot. After engaging with the occupants, detectives ended up arresting one of the individuals for having synthetic marijuana in their possession.
Jones was booked for false presentation, practicing law without a license, and criminal trespassing.
