Woman arrested for 'inserting herself' into hit and run investigation, sending gruesome photos to driver

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly involving herself in an investigation into a hit and run on Siegen Lane and taking gruesome pictures of the victim to send to the suspected driver.

In May, Marcus DePriest McNair Jr., 23, was arrested for multiple felony charges after a vehicle he was riding in allegedly hit a man crossing Siegen last June. McNair was arrested for being principal to hit-and-run driving with a serious injury, obstruction of justice, and criminal conspiracy, all felonies.

According to arrest documents, police found the car involved and its driver told officers that he had left the scene of the crash after a woman on the scene had told him to leave, that witnesses would call authorities, and that she would call if investigators wanted to speak to them.

That woman was later identified as Katyra Selders, 25. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety arrested her Friday, June 16 for principal to hit and run driving, obstruction of justice, criminal conspiracy, and failure to seek assistance.

Arrest documents for Selders read that she had sent several gruesome images of the pedestrian victim to the driver of the vehicle, including pictures of the man's severed arm, with one message reading "I know y'all feel bad."

Selders allegedly made no attempt to contact authorities after sending the driver away and then did not tell responding authorities that she had spoken with him.

Selders posted her $6,000 bond Sunday and was released.