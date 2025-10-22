Woman arrested for her alleged role in shooting that injured blind man

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman for her involvement in a shooting that injured a blind man.

Hope Cornelius, 25, is accused of being a principal to attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Arrest documents show that on Sept. 8, Cornelius was driving a car with two people in it outside City Town Meat Market on Beechwood Drive. Cornelius saw her boyfriend, with whom she had been having problems, in another car.

People in both cars began shooting at each other and a stray bullet hit a blind man who was waiting for a friend outside the store. The man did not realize he had been shot in the leg until he got home and his mother noticed.

WBRZ has asked BRPD about any additional arrests.