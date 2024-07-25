85°
Woman arrested for distributing meth amid parish-wide narcotics investigation
BAYOU L'OURSE - A woman was arrested Monday amid a parish-wide narcotics investigation after allegedly dealing meth around Assumption.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Madison Cobb, 20, on Monday after obtaining an arrest warrant alleging she was distributing methamphetamine.
Cobb was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for the distribution charges on a $12,500 bond. The sheriff's office did not provide further details regarding the parish-wide investigation.
