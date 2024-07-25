85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for distributing meth amid parish-wide narcotics investigation

1 hour 46 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 9:13 AM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAYOU L'OURSE - A woman was arrested Monday amid a parish-wide narcotics investigation after allegedly dealing meth around Assumption. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Madison Cobb, 20, on Monday after obtaining an arrest warrant alleging she was distributing methamphetamine. 

Trending News

Cobb was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center for the distribution charges on a $12,500 bond. The sheriff's office did not provide further details regarding the parish-wide investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days