Woman arrested for child desertion after her 3 kids were left in a hot car without A/C

1 hour 33 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2024 Aug 5, 2024 August 05, 2024 4:48 PM August 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

JUBAN CROSSING — A woman was arrested for leaving her three children in a hot car, Livingston Parish deputies said.

Dachawnica Calloway, 32, was arrested on three counts of child desertion on Sunday.

Sheriff Jason Ard said that the children, a 10-year-old and two 2-year-olds, were left in a running car without a working air conditioner. Ard added that the three children, who were in the car for more than 20 minutes, showed signs of heat exhaustion. 

Calloway was found inside a nearby store after deputies received an anonymous tip about the children around 5 p.m., Ard said.

