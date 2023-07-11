78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting into car with one-year-old inside

22 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 July 11, 2023 5:27 AM July 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives arrested a woman months after she allegedly shot at three other people, including a one-year-old child. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators were called to a hospital on May 8 to speak with one of the victims, who said she was having pains after having to jump over a fence to avoid being shot at by Diamond White, 23. 

Arrest documents said the victim was helping her god-sister move some belongings from her home on Rhus Fringe Drive off Old Hammond Highway on May 4. Also with them was the victim's cousin and one-year-old daughter. The victim said that her god-sister got into a fight with White which led to White pulling out a gun and shooting at them. 

The woman also told police that when she told White there was a small child in her car, White reportedly walked up to the back window and fired two shots through it. 

Additionally, the woman provided a recording of the incident, which detectives said matched her account of the event. 

No one was injured in the shooting. 

Trending News

White was arrested Monday for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons. Her bond was set at $156,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days