Woman arrested after waving gun around at Plaquemine bar

42 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 3:54 PM October 19, 2022 in News
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - A woman was arrested Wednesday for waving a gun in a bar and shouting at patrons before leaving. 

A video shared by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office shows 51-year-old Sherri White standing in the doorway of a Plaquemine bar, yelling and repeatedly pointing a gun inside before leaving and swinging the gun over her head. 

White was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet. 

