Woman arrested after driving man she stabbed to hospital, Iberville Parish deputies say
MARINGOUIN — A woman was arrested on Friday after she drove a man she stabbed to the hospital, Iberville Parish deputies say.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at a residence on Friday morning in Maringouin to learn that a 43-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed had already been taken to the hospital by Sade Green.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Green for her connection with the incident.
Green was arrested by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office as a fugitive and was later booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on one count of aggravated second-degree battery.
The 43-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
