Woman allegedly killed boyfriend during domestic dispute at BR home

BATON ROUGE - A woman was booked on a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on Metairie Drive in Baton Rouge around 12:45 a.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Dario Stanley was found lying in the doorway of his girlfriend's home with a gunshot wound.

Stanley's girlfriend, identified as Ebonie Hartwell, admitted to shooting Stanley. She told investigators that her boyfriend began yelling at her in the car as she was driving them home from a club that night, adding that Stanley got out of the vehicle at some point before she made it home.

Hartwell went on to tell deputies that Stanley showed up at her home a short while later to get his keys out of her car. When she opened the front door, she claims Stanley became "aggressive" and brushed past her. Hartwell then said she tried to choke Stanley in an effort to make him leave before ultimately grabbing a handgun and shooting him.

Paramedics rushed Stanley to a hospital where he later died.

Hartwell was booked on a charge of second-degree murder, the sheriff's office announced Monday afternoon.