82°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of stealing liquor, energy drinks in East Baton Rouge Parish wanted for felony theft
BATON ROUGE — Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of liquor and energy drinks from local stores.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Tammy Sheppard.
Deputies said that Sheppard is wanted on three found of felony theft.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Sheppard is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...