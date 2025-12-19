BREC's Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing Competition extends through mid-January at five EBR parks

BATON ROUGE — Starting Friday, fishermen can fish for Rainbow Trout in five BREC conservation ponds across East Baton Rouge Parish.

BREC's Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing Competition, which extends through Jan. 19, sees tagged trout released into the following parks' ponds:

Central Sports Park

Forest Community Park

North Sherwood Community Park

Perkins Community Park

Zachary Community Park

Fishermen of all ages are invited to participate in the catch-and-release event, with each participant allowed to keep up to four Rainbow Trout per day. Those who reel in tagged fish will be eligible for prize redemption, BREC officials said.