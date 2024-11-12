Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's vehicle, attempting to hit him and his friend
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder and criminal damage to property after an October 2022 incident where she rammed her vehicle into her ex-boyfriend's vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
According to BRPD, on Oct. 9. 2022, the victim and his friend were at a location at the 13000 block of Goodwood Boulevard when the victim's ex-girlfriend, Trina Riley, 52, showed up.
After a short verbal confrontation, Riley returned to her vehicle and drove towards the victim at a high rate of speed, attempting to strike them with her vehicle. She then rammed her vehicle into the victim's vehicle.
Trending News
Riley fled the scene and was apprehended Friday. She was booked for two counts of attempted second degree murder, simple criminal damage to property and stalking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
-
Proposed tax on sports betting could affect consumers
Sports Video
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed
-
Southern football moves to 5-1 in SWAC play
-
LSU football crushed by Alabama