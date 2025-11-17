Woman accused of murdering girlfriend in Baton Rouge arrested in Mississippi

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a woman in Mississippi on Wednesday accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old the day before.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a shooting on Stan Avenue Tuesday afternoon where they found Brittany Williams, 27, shot and killed.

Detectives saw fresh tire tracks from a large trailer rig and spent shell casings leading from the victim's car to where the tire tracks started. Surveillance video showed Williams being shot from someone in an 18-wheeler.

Officials said a suspect in the shooting, Danielle Bell, was arrested Wednesday somewhere in Mississippi in connection with the shooting. Bell—an over-the-road truck driver—was reportedly in a long-term relationship with the victim, and family members said Williams had been arguing with Bell just before the shooting.

Bell was booked for second-degree murder.