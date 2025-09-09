WM announces new recycling carts for Zachary residents; 96-gallon carts take effect Oct. 6

ZACHARY — Zachary residents will have new 96-gallon recycling carts starting in October.

The new carts are more than five times larger than the 18-gallon bins that are currently used for recycling.

"This will mark the largest capacity cart for residential recycling service in the City of Zachary to date," WM, formerly known as Waste Management, said Monday.

Starting Oct. 6, residents who currently recycle with WM will receive one 96-gallon cart per household. To continue in the city’s recycling program, residents must use the new 96-gallon cart.

Residents can keep their 18-gallon bin, but the bins will no longer be serviced by WM.