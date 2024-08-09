95°
Witness in ongoing investigation missing, believed to be endangered

Friday, August 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAPLACE - Detectives are searching for a missing woman who is a witness in an ongoing investigation. 

Jovan Johnson, 40, is a witness in an ongoing investigation in St. John Parish. The investigation was scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

Johnson was last seen leaving her workplace in LaPlace at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was wearing a pair of maroon nurse scrubs. 

Deputies with the parish sheriff's office believed Johnson may be in danger. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (504) 494-2674.

